Two men injured in Korangi firing incident

Two young men were shot and injured in a locality of the Korangi district on Saturday.

The incident took place on the night between Friday and Saturday near the Korangi Crossing area, where police reached after getting information about a collision between two vehicles and found two men in an injured condition.

The injured persons, identified as Tehseen, 24 and Moiz, 22, were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. They told the police that they were wounded due to firing in a wedding ceremony.

Later, the police said the firing incident took place at a rent-a-car office, where bullets fired mistakenly from a gun of a person, namely Arbaz, injured the victims.