Pakistan demolish PNG to top Group C

TRINIDAD: Pakistan U19 clinched the top position in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2022 Group C by overpowering Papua New Guinea by 9 wickets in their third and last group match at the Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Saturday.

All-rounder Mohammad Shehzad (player of the match) was the star for Pakistan as he produced a stunning spell of medium-pace bowling taking five wickets for a mere seven runs in 6.4 overs to spearhead PNG’s capitulation for a 50-run total in 22.4 overs after PNG had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Right-arm pacer Ahmad Khan took three wickets for 10 runs in five overs as other than Christopher Kilapat no PNG batter could even reach double figures. Kilapat who opened the innings contributed 11 runs while 19 runs came as extras.

In reply, Pakistan lost Shehzad for a duck as the all-rounder didn’t match his bowling heroics with the bat.

Abbas Ali and Haseebullah Khan took Pakistan to the paltry target without any further damage. Abbas who opened the innings with Shehzad scored 27 off 32 balls (three fours). Haseebullah remained unbeaten on 18 off 36 balls (two fours).

Pakistan had earlier in the week defeated Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to ensure a place in the tournament’s Super Eights (quarter-finals). The 2004 and 2006 champions will take on Australia in their quarter-final match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 beat Papua New Guinea by nine wickets

Pakistan U19 51 for 1, 12 overs (Abbas Ali 27 not out, Haseebullah Khan 18 not out; Junior Morea 1-12)

Papua New Guinea 50 all out, 22.4 overs (Christopher Kilapat 11; Mohammad Shehzad 5-7, Ahmed Khan 3-10)

Player of the match: Mohammad Shehzad.