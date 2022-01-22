Pakistan, Iraq agree to uplift tourism

ISLAMABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) took place between Pakistan and Iraq to promote tourism between the two countries, a statement said on Friday.
The MoU aims to reinforce people-to-people linkages between Iran and Pakistan. Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq and Iraqi minister for culture, tourism, and antiquities signed the MoU, terming the development an effort to strengthen and diversify bilateral collaboration between both the countries.
The bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq received a significant boost with a number of ministerial-level visits exchanged last year, in particular the visit of foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which was reciprocated by Iraqi’s foreign minister Fuad Hussein.
