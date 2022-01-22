UN probing killings by CAR forces, Russia paramilitaries

United Nations, United States: The United Nations is investigating the alleged killing of dozens of people in the Central African Republic last week by CAR forces and mercenaries of the Russian Wagner group, UN sources said on Friday.
More than 30 civilians were killed, some by stray bullets, in the January 16-17 operation near Bria that targeted the Union for Peace rebel group, according to one of the sources who insisted on anonymity. The source also said it was possible that the attackers engaged in pillaging at the site.
