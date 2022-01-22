 
Adding peanuts to children’s diet can help avoid allergy

By AFP
January 22, 2022

Paris: Including peanuts in children’s diets early in life could help stave off allergies against the legume, which can be fatal and affect swathes of youngsters globally, according to a new study on Friday. Researchers found that introducing peanut products to babies and infants, and gradually increasing exposure, led to greater tolerance for the common allergen.

