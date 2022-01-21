World’s first institute to teach x-rated material production

MEDELLIN, Colombia: Actress Amaranta Hank has just opened the world’s first institute to teach production of pornographic materials, a UK-based media outlet reported.
The sex-school offers workshops and conferences which specialise in production, acting and sales of pornographic materials. The X-rated star, Hank, originally worked as a journalist, and rose to fame in her home country of Colombia after losing a bet in which she promised to strip for a shoot with a magazine if her home football team, Deportivo Cucuta got promoted to the top division.
Following the success from her racy snaps, Hank opted to change careers and hasn’t looked back since. Now she wants to help budding porn producers and actors to develop their careers with her university. Located in Medellin, Colombia, the first school of the pornographic industry offers ‘live practices’ with Amaranta professing the best way to learn how to do something is to do it yourself.
