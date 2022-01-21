‘Charter of Economy’ proposed to put growth in high gear

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) has proposed a non-political, inclusive, sustainable and legally-binding ‘Charter of Economy’ to forge an across the board contract and unflinching commitment towards economic growth, development and equality.

“The charter should encompass all sectors of the economy and all segments of the society,” said Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Acting President FPCCI in a statement.

“The draft of the Charter of Economy has been prepared by FPCCI with a high-degree of diligence, meticulous efforts, attention-to-detail, studying best-practices from across the globe and a thorough input from the business community from all sectors and segments of the economy.”

Akran said the aim of the charter was to protect the economy from any political or policymaking unpredictability and ensure provision of a business and economic environment where all investors, entrepreneurs, businessmen, traders and industrialists should feel confident and motivated to plan their businesses for the long-term.

There should be no fear of a rollback in tax holidays or waivers, no strains of erratic new or ad hoc taxation, no imposition of unfair regulatory regimes, no harassment, bribes or corruption, no unhealthy or uncompetitive governmental policies, no ludicrously expensive utilities, and no unstable political environs that dent business sentiments.

The acting FPCCI president stated a country should reward investors, inventors, entrepreneurs, SMEs, employment generation activities, exporters and foreign-exchange-earners and taxpayers that actually run the country through services and contributions.

Akram maintained that all political parties, whether in the government or opposition, should single-mindedly support FPCCI’s the proposed Charter of Economy in the supreme national interest and to save the economy of Pakistan from the ever-increasing existential challenges.

All institutions of the state should also come together to support the all-out efforts for the rejuvenation of the national economy, he added.

“The real job of the government and all its institutions is to provide an enabling environment for the businesses, cut costs of doing business, and support ease of doing business.”

Pakistan’s business community was resilient, capable and experienced enough to take care of the rest and produce enough business and economic activity to put Pakistan on a sustainable high-growth trajectory, the FPCCI official said.

Sultan Rehman, Coordinator FPCCI Head Office, said the FPCCI was the apex representative body of the entire business, trade and industrial communities and it had the mandate, capability, and experience to bring them all together to sit down with all the stakeholders of the state to express their full support towards the proposed ‘Charter of Economy’.