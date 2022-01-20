Avenfield Reference: NAB appeals to IHC to dismiss Maryam’s plea

LAHORE: The NAB Wednesday appealed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to throw out the fresh application filed by PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz for her acquittal in the Avenfield reference along with an exemplary fine saying it was inadmissible for the hearing.

In her reply submitted to the IHC, the Bureau has contended that Maryam’s application is devoid of facts The Supreme Court has already given its judgment on the allegations levelled in her petition and the accountability court had pronounced its verdict in the reference after completing all the legal formalities.

Similarly, the defendant was given a patient hearing at the trial court as well the NAB writes in its reply. The anti-corruption watchdog goes on to add that not only that Maryam’s father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and her two brothers Hassan and Hussain are also proclaimed offenders since they have not given to the court the money trail of their London flats. Will Nawaz Sharif please tell us how he purchased these flats and how did he send money to the UK for the purpose the NAB questions.

It is also mentioned in the reply that the SC had appointed a judge to see to it that its verdict in the Avenfield reference was implemented in letter and spirit. Furthermore, the Bureau argues that PMLN vice president’s plea for acquittal amounts to deceiving the IHC.