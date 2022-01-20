Avenfield Reference: NAB appeals to IHC to dismiss Maryam’s plea

LAHORE: The NAB Wednesday appealed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to throw out the fresh application filed by PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz for her acquittal in the Avenfield reference along with an exemplary fine saying it was inadmissible for the hearing.
In her reply submitted to the IHC, the Bureau has contended that Maryam’s application is devoid of facts The Supreme Court has already given its judgment on the allegations levelled in her petition and the accountability court had pronounced its verdict in the reference after completing all the legal formalities.
Similarly, the defendant was given a patient hearing at the trial court as well the NAB writes in its reply. The anti-corruption watchdog goes on to add that not only that Maryam’s father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and her two brothers Hassan and Hussain are also proclaimed offenders since they have not given to the court the money trail of their London flats. Will Nawaz Sharif please tell us how he purchased these flats and how did he send money to the UK for the purpose the NAB questions.
It is also mentioned in the reply that the SC had appointed a judge to see to it that its verdict in the Avenfield reference was implemented in letter and spirit. Furthermore, the Bureau argues that PMLN vice president’s plea for acquittal amounts to deceiving the IHC.
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 810 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...
Lala Khursheed was arrested after he uploaded a song on his YouTube channel against women of a tribe, which sparked...
RAWALPINDI: Additional Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Adnan Mushtaq has awarded death sentence, 20 years imprisonment and...
SUKKUR: The Kohistan Development Foundation Chairman Dr Lakmir Pallari on Wednesday demanded to open the closed...
SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police on Wednesday booked as many as 40 villagers protesting against the hunting of protected...
MUSCAT: PTI leader and former SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari,...
Comments