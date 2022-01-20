Mardan sees increase in Covid-19 cases

MARDAN: The Covid-19 positive cases have increased in the educationinstitutions of Mardan district, sources said.

The sources added that a total of 890 samples were collected from different education institutions in Takht Bhai, Rustam, Katlang and Mardan in which PCRs of 205 were performed in which the Covid-19 test of several teachers and students came positive.

They added that the test of seven girl students including two women teachers of Girls Primary School Labor Colony of Labour Colony also tested positive. At Government Higher Secondary School Galyara, the Covid-19 test of six students of seventh and eighth grades, including a school teacher, came positive.