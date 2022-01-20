Haripur police say two bandits killed

HARIPUR: Two alleged bandits were gunned down by the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter, stated District Police Officer Kashif Aftab Abbasi here on Wednesday.

He said that during snap checking, the police asked four men riding two motorbikes to stop, but they sped away.

When the police chased the motorcyclists, the latter opened firing, injuring a cop named Waqar. During the firing on the police party, the DPO said, two of the four bandits were also shot dead while two others managed to escape, leaving behind two motorcycles.

The DPO said both the bandits had been killed by the firing of their accomplices. The dead bodies were shifted to Trauma Centre where they were identified as Adeeb Murtaza, who had been required to police in the killing of police constable and several other cases, while the other was identified as Atiq, wanted by the police in other cases.

He said that recently, several robberies took place in the area, while one constable Umair Khan was also martyred in one such incident.