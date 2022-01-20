Hasnain undergoes bowling action test

Lahore: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain underwent the test at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore, after it was reported by umpires in the Big Bash League.

The bowling action test has taken at a crucial time for Mohammad Hasnain, given that the PSL’s seventh season is due to begin in less than seven days in Karachi and Hasnain is an important part of the Quetta Gladiators squad.

If the test finds his action to be legal, he will continue playing as usual. But if he is found to have an illegal action, he will be suspended from bowling in international cricket and domestic events around the world until he corrects his action.

Mohammad Hasnain has just finished a productive five-game stint with Sydney Thunder.

The 21-year-old, who once bowled a 155kph delivery in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), made a strong impact in his debut season at the BBL. He came in as a replacement for English quick Saqib Mahmood, and took 3 for 20 in Thunder’s 28 runs win over Adelaode strikers on his debut.

Following Big Bash League umpires’ reporting of Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action, former cricketers Waqar Younis and Moin Khan have come to the pacer’s defence and expressed surprise over the decision.