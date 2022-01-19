Punjab agriculture dept launches national plan for promotion of oilseed crop

MULTAN: The Punjab Agriculture Department has launched a national plan for the promotion of oilseed crop in 12 districts of the province.

The department had asked the farmers to submit their applications by January 25 to take advantage of the scheme, a spokesperson for the department said on Tuesday. He told that the national plan was being implemented under the Prime Minister’s Agricultural Emergency Programme. The farmers in Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Sialkot and Vehari districts were asked to avail the benefits of the scheme and submit their application with respective Agriculture Extension Department Assistant Directors.

After complete scrutiny, the draw would be held on January 30, he added. The draw would be held in the office of the Director Agriculture (Extension) of the concerned division, he continued. The government had fixed sealing worth Rs 15,000 per acre for the demonstration plot, he informed. He maintained that the farmers were bound to cultivate three acres of sunflower besides demonstration plots.

Successful farmers would be required to cultivate demonstration plots as per the recommendations of the Department of Agriculture, he informed. Landlords with a joint account would also be able to submit applications, he told.