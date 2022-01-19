Accused in Saaf Pani Company scam: NAB begins leasing out Shehbaz son-in-law’s properties

LAHORE: The NAB through court orders has started leasing properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf and daughter Rabia Imran, accused in Saaf Pani Company scam.

It was learnt that after the appointment of the new NAB Lahore director general, the Bureau has obtained orders to lease attached properties of the abovementioned accused. The rent collected through the lease will be submitted in the national exchequer.

The court had attached properties of Ali Imran Yousaf including 50 units in Ali Trade Centre and 50 units in Ali Centre. As per more details, the NAB had filed a supplementary reference against Waseem Ajmal, former CEO, Punjab Saaf Pani Company, South, Imran Ali Yousaf, CEO M/s Ali and Fatima Developers, on acquiring an under-construction building (Ali Trade Centre) on rent by abusing authority, which caused a loss of Rs24.7 million to the national exchequer. However, Ali Imran didn’t join the investigation nor appeared before the court. Fatima Developers is jointly owned by Ali Imran and his wife Rabia Imran, daughter of Shehbaz Sharif. In 2018, an accountability court had declared Ali Imran Yousaf an absconder for receiving graft money from Punjab Power Development Company CEO Ikram Naveed. According to the NAB, Ikram Naveed confessed to giving illegal monetary benefit worth Rs132 million to Ali Imran. Naveed bought three floors worth Rs132 million in the Ali Trade Centre, owned by Ali Imran. Ikram, his wife Samina and son Farjad bought two complete commercial floors and a complete penthouse floor in Ali Trade Centre. The accused directly transferred more than Rs60 million from the accounts of Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority to the accounts of Ali and Fatima Developers. Ali Imran through Ali Trade Centre which was under construction allegedly minted more than Rs100 million from government money. Moreover, the Bureau has put a collective liability of Rs233457154 on the couple.