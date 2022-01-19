CM directs officials to strengthen shelter homes

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the officials to strengthen shelter homes set up by the government across the province.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting on the improvement of the overall management of shelter homes in the province, said a handout.

Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Secretary Social Welfare Nasheeta Maryam Muhsin, Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Khaliq, Director Social Welfare Habib Afridi and others attended the meeting. The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps for establishing another shelter home on the Kohat Road.

Briefing about various matters related to shelter homes, the participants of the meeting were informed that eight shelter homes were functional in the province with the mutual collaboration of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal and the provincial government.

It was added that free of cost facilities of night stay and meal were being provided to the deserving people at these shelter homes.

Each shelter home has the capacity to accommodate 100 individuals for a night stay.

It was told that 10 shelter homes were functional through the provincial government’s own resources.

These included one on the Pajagai Road Peshawar, DHQ Hospital Charsadda, DHQ Hospital Mardan, DHQ Hospital Bannu, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, DHQ Hospital Abbottabad, Laari Adda Mansehra, Daraban Qila D.I Khan, Saidu Sharif Swat and Jail Road Kohat having the capacity to accommodate 470 individuals.

It was informed that work on the establishment of shelter homes at Landikotal in Khyber district and Angoor Adda in South Waziristan was also in the final stages.

The procurement of items for these shelter homes was almost complete whereas recruitment of staff would be over soon.