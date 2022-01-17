19 outlaws held

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police have arrested 19 outlaws during a crackdown here on Sunday and recovered illegal weapons, drugs, liquor, and other valuables from their possession, the police spokesman said.

The New Town police arrested Asif Khan and seized 1.5 kg of drugs from his possession. In another operation, the New Town Police recovered 4 litre of liquor from Imran. Gujjar Khan Police held Zahid and seized 390 grams of charas from his possession while Sadiqabad Police seized 140 grams of charas from Irfan.

Naseerabad Police seized 160 grams of charas from Jamil and 120 grams of charas from Sajjad and 8 litres of liquor from Ishtiaq. Naseerabad Police also arrested Riaz Khan and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession

Civil Lines Police recovered 6 bottles of liquor from Usman and also arrested Nauman and recovered one rifle of nine mm from his possession, while Ganjmandi Police recovered 1 bottle of liquor from Wasim.

Wah Cantt Police arrested Jawad and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his custody, while Pirwadhai Police arrested Atta Muhammad and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession. Chontra Police arrested Khaista Khan and recovered one rifle of eight mm from his possession.

Meanwhile, police have arrested five gamblers over cockfighting during the crackdown and recovered money at stake, while 02 roosters and 05 motorcycles were also seized, the police spokesman added. The arrested accused have been identified as Mansoor, Omar, Shehzad, Ramzan, and Osama. Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation is in progress.