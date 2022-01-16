Policeman injured in clash with car lifters

Islamabad: In another encounter with the car lifting gangsters at Khanna, a cop was wounded when the car lifters opened fire at the police party after the police intercepted them in the wee hours on Saturday.

The injured cop of Khanna Police Station sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was shifted to Polyclinic where his condition has been reported to be satisfactory.

The police received information that a car lifting gang snatched a taxi cab and sped away towards Service Road of Khanna. The police acted timely and got the taxi cab about a kilometre away from the crime scene, police said and added, as the police intercepted the gangsters, they opened fire at police party, consequently, a cop identified as Pervaiz Anwar, sustained a bullet in his leg. The police, however, have registered the case and started efforts to hunt them down.