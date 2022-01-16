Donald Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

Ag AFP
FLORENCE, United States: Donald Trump will rally the faithful in Arizona on Saturday, rehearsing yet again his unfounded claims that the US presidential election was stolen from him, and repeating his familiar litany of complaints.
After abandoning a pledged press conference on January 6 -- the anniversary of the invasion of the Capitol by his supporters -- the defeated former president will be back in front of a sympathetic crowd.
"Many topics will be discussed," he said in a statement Friday, "including the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, the fake Big Lie, the corrupt LameStream Media, the Afghanistan disaster, Inflation, the sudden lack of respect for our Nation and its leaders, and much more.
"Big crowds, will also be covered on TV. See you Saturday evening!"
The rally, in a rural area outside Phoenix, is expected to feature a raft of Republicans who happily parrot the unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was fixed.
