PMD forecasts more rain, snowfall next week

Islamabad : While forecasting more rain and snowfall in the country's western and upper parts, including Islamabad and adjoining areas, from next Tuesday to Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has urged the relevant authorities to remain vigilant during the period to prevent damage to public life and property.

According to the PMD, a weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach the western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist in the upper parts till Thursday.

Under the influence of that system, rain and snowfall are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu, and Barkhan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a likelihood of light and moderate rain and snow falling on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, and Kasur from Tuesday to Thursday morning.

The light-moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh, and Haveli districts from Tuesday night to Thursday.

As for the possible impacts of the weather, the rain will be beneficial for the wheat crops in arid areas.

Landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir are also possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. The prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to subside. The PMD advised all relevant authorities to remain 'vigilant' during the forecasted period.