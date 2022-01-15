Problems in Hub

Even though the industrial estate in Hub is the largest in Balochistan, its industries lack management. First, many industries prefer to hire people from Punjab and Sindh instead of locals even for menial tasks. This means that locals have fewer employment opportunities.

Second, most of the industries do not follow the SOPs needed to curtail pollution, leading to degradation of the environment every passing day. This also causes many air and water-borne diseases, while the environment protection department does nothing. Although the city is a ‘Special Economic Zones’ under the CPEC projects, its system for trash disposal is decrepit. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and try to find long-term solutions to the various problems people are facing.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub