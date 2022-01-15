Construction of Mauripur Expressway, ICI Interchange Project okayed

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to start the construction of the Mauripur Expressway and the ICI Interchange Project in Karachi. He took this and other decisions while presiding over the 35th meeting of the provincial Public-Private Partnership Board at the CM House on Friday.

Shah directed the officials concerned to expedite work on the Malir Expressway, the launch of the NED Tech Park project and the handover of four teachers’ training institutions to private parties to impart best teachers’ training in the province.

Mauripur Expressway

The meeting was told that the Mauripur Expressway and the ICI Interchange Project would be built on the basis of “designed, build, finance, operate, maintain and transfer” through a concession agreement.

The project includes an eight-kilometre 2X2 lane of the expressway and a one-kilometre two-lane (one way) interchange on the ICI bridge. The concession period will last for 27 years, including two years of construction.

The project will be financed by a private party and the Sindh government through equity and debt arrangement. There is a 30 per cent equity, a 51 per cent share of the private partner and a 49 per cent share by the Sindh government. The financial close of the project has been achieved.

The CM was told that after financial and technical evolution the two lowest bidders for the project were shortlisted. He, in consultation with the board members, decided to award the contract to the lowest bidder, and directed the provincial finance department to release necessary funds to start the work.

Malir Expressway

The meeting was told that a 12km track for the Malir Expressway had been levelled, and there was a minor issue of alignment at Sumo Goth where a scheme to construct a bridge was required to be implemented. The chief minister approved minor changes in the alignment and directed DG PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh to speed up work on the project so that it could be completed.

NED Technology Park

The PPP policy board approved the establishment of an NED Technology Park on the campus of the university with the core objective of building an innovative ecosystem through entrepreneurship, stimulating innovation-led economic growth, promoting commercialisation of research and development in association with local research centres and academic institutions and creating enhanced international and national strategic linkages to further growth and

economic diversity.

NED Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Lodhi told the meeting that the tenants to be housed in the park included big tech companies that would attract other smaller tech business to rent space within the park.

It was pointed out that the tech park was proposed to have a covered area of 529,467 square feet aimed at housing technology-related companies. The board approved the project in principle and directed the NED University to file detailed and required documentation with the PPP Unit so that expression of interest could be invited.

Teachers training

The PPP Policy Board approved a Teachers Training Institute & College (TTIC) Project for feasibility and subsequent private partners’ solicitation.

The School Education & Literacy Department (SELD) conducted the feasibility study through transaction advisers for six TTICs, to be established at the Government Elementary College of Education (GECE) Women, Hussainabad, the GECE Women, Mirpurkhas, the GECE Women, Larkana, the GECE (Women and Men), Darsano Channo, Karachi, the GECE (Men), Sukkur and Provincial Institute of Teacher Education (PITE), Shaheed Benazirabad.

The objective is to reduce inefficiencies, improve the functioning of the institute, reduce management gaps in the public sector, innovation and modernisation of the education system, deliver better quality education and encourage greater private sector’s involvement, said Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, who attended the meeting.

The board approved the handover of GECE (Women) Mirpurkhas to SZABIST, the GECE (Men) Sukkur to IBA Sukkur, the GECE (Men) Larkana to SZABIST and the GECE (Men & Women) Darsano Channo, Karachi, to the IoBM to operate them. The CM said that our teachers needed the best training to use the best communication skills for teaching students.