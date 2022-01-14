Bag-free environment introduced in Islamabad

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training has launched an initiative for a bag-free environment from class 1 to 5 in Islamabad's government schools in line with the orders of education minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Under the ‘Lighter Bag, Brighter Student’ policy of the FDE, students will only bring required copies as per timetable given, school diary and pencil box, etc.

“Children will also bring loose sheets for class tests which can be easily checked and returned for parents and students record,” according to the ministry.

The parents were requested to arrange a lighter bag or backpack for their children instead of a heavy trolley or schoolbag. Education minister Shafqat Mahmood said the health of schoolchildren was the highest priority of the government and therefore, the schoolbag-free initiative for them was launched.