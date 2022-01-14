Forex reserves fall to $23.9bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $117 million or 0.5 percent in the week ended January 07, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the country stood at $23.901 billion, compared with $24.019 billion in the previous week.
The SBP’s reserves decreased by $88 million to $17.597 billion and the reserves held by commercial banks also saw a decline of 0.5 percent to $6.304 billion.
