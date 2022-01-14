Historic move

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s approval to elevate Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court gives her the honour of becoming the country’s first woman Supreme Court judge. Justice Ayesha Malik deserved this promotion because of her exceptional competence, academic qualification, and great reputation of being a jurist who observes great discipline and integrity. Since 2012, she has passed several decisive and landmark judgments.

This decision will also provide much hope to women, especially within the legal fraternity. Be it the bar or the bench, women’s representation – although increasing – is still extremely low. According to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) in 2021, of the 3,005 Pakistani judges in the lower and higher courts, only 519 – 17 percent – are women. Also, regarding the matter of seniority, it must be remembered that many judges have previously been elevated to the Supreme Court without the consideration of their seniority.

Hussain Asghar

Islamabad