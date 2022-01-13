Equestrian Usman still waiting for funds from Pakistan govt

KARACHI: Despite having lost two horses and injured himself critically during the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, Pakistan’s premier equestrian Usman Khan is yet to get any financial assistance from the state despite its promise.

He is now set to go for the Asian Games qualifiers and is direly in need of funds. The Melbourne-based rider created history near the end of November 2019 when he and his horse Azad Kashmir qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. This was the first time that any Pakistani equestrian made it to the world’s most prestigious event. However, in September 2020 Azad Kashmir died. Now it was obligatory for Usman to try with a new horse to make it to the Olympics again. Unfortunately, on May 16, 2021, when Usman and his horse Kasheer were close to create history a painful incident happened at the Olympic qualification round in Australia.

Kasheer fell on his neck and died on the spot while Usman sustained serious injuries and fell unconscious. After a long rehab Usman has now recovered. His doctor has allowed him to return to elite level competitions. The information of his recovery has been shared by his doctor with Prime Minister Imran Khan through a letter written on October 19, 2021, a copy of which has been shared with the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had informed the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan (EFP) through a letter on January 4, 2021, that the PSB Executive Committee had decided to compensate Usman for the purchase of the new horse after the death of Azad Kashmir.

The EFP had also been advised by the PSB to inform it of the cost of the new horse purchased by Usman for the purpose. The PSB had stressed that EFP should coordinate with Usman and submit a proper bill/invoice to meet the audit requirement so that he could be financially supported. This correspondent knows that Usman submitted all the bills and invoices but he has not been funded yet.

On November 5, 2021, Usman informed the IPC minister that he had recovered completely and was eyeing Asian Games qualification. The Asiad will be held in Guangzhou from September 10-25.

“I am now focusing exclusively on the Asian Games due in September 2022 and forwarding a list of qualification rounds,” Usman wrote to IPC minister. “Once Pakistan achieves qualification at FEI 2 Star, we would be able to compete in China. The eligibility achieved for the Asian Games 2022 is the halfway point for the qualification required for Paris Olympics 2024.

“I would be glad if the funds are released to enable us to procure a horse and prepare well in time for qualifications rounds which have already started and end by 30th June 2022. I stand firm with my commitment to the people of Pakistan, PSB and my federation. I am convinced that with your kind support and reflection of confidence, we will InshaAllah go all the way to the podium in China 2022,” he said.

“We have already decided to move to Europe and spoken with a few stables where training will take place. I previously qualified for Asian Games in 2014 and 2018, so I’m well versed with the process of taking horses on the Asian route,” Usman said.

“The procurement of horses is heavily dependent on funding from two sources namely EFP and PSB. EFP paused the funding effort just before the accident and have not recommenced despite several reminders.

“The challenge is that we are once again six months away from qualification. We have been here 100 times and have not learnt. We are in discussion with a few sellers in Europe. That’s where the horse will come from,” said Usman.

The PSB Director General Col (retd) Asif Zaman told ‘The News’ he is in contact with Usman and will do something to help him. “We also will make his branding so that he could feature in the Asian Games qualifiers without any problem,” Asif said.