Book on Sufism launched

Islamabad : The Broken Leg Publications, an independent publishing house, has launched a book titled 'The Fundaments of ‘Sufism’: Dispelling Myths & Clarifying Gender Stereotypes' by London-based author Rehman Anwer.

Successfully launched in Lahore in January, the book was introduced to Islamabad readers in collaboration with the Artcade Gallery of the Islamabad Marriott hotel.

The critics said the Fundamentals of ‘Sufism’ was the author's attempt to discuss fundamental elements and key areas of ‘Sufism’ from a layperson’s standpoint.

They said along with discussing basic definitions, essential principles, beliefs and practices of ‘Sufism’, the author had addressed some common myths and misunderstandings as well.

The critics said the writer highlighted the deeply flawed ways in which ‘Sufism’ had been discussed by certain Islamic scholars and how ‘Sufism’ and Islamic were consciously separated by European orientalists and that the book also explored the gendered dimensions of ‘Sufism’ and the significant role of women in its development.