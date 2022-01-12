 
close
Wednesday January 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

First black woman poet to appear on US coin

By AFP
January 12, 2022

New York: Poet and activist Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter, in a new version of the coin unveiled by the US Mint on Tuesday. Angelou, author of "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," will also be the first figure commemorated through the American Women Quarters Program, which was signed into law in January 2021.

Comments