Six POs, drug dealers arrested in Mardan swoop

MARDAN: District police arrested six proclaimed offenders and three drug dealers and also seized arms and drugs during search and strikes operations on Sunday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops from Lundkhwarh, Shahbaz Garhi and Par Hoti police stations conducted raids, arresting five wanted criminals, three accomplices, four drug dealers, and 34 other suspects.

He said those suspects getting cleared in investigations would be released forthwith while others may be nabbed if involved in criminal cases. Also, the cops recovered 13 pistols, over 3kg charas, one Kalakov, one shotgun and 234 bullets.