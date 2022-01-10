Positivity rate of Covid-19 rising in Islamabad alarmingly

NIH officials administring COVID-19 vaccine at a camp established in Islamabvad. -Photo NIH

Islamabad: The positivity rate of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has started registering a tremendous increase as in the last 24 hours, it was recorded as around 2.5 per cent in this region of the country.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT was recorded as 2.96 per cent and 1.98 per cent in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that had dropped down to below 0.5 per cent in the last two weeks of December.

It is important that as many as 152 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last 24 hours that is the highest number of cases reported in a day from ICT and Rawalpindi district after September 30 last year.

A clear spike in weekly positivity rate has been recorded in ICT as it shot up to 1.85 per cent this week while in the previous week, it was 0.87 per cent, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia.



He added that 116 new cases from the federal capital have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent that is a clear upward trend. He said people should get vaccinated and get boosters.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that confirmation of another 152 cases from the twin cities took the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 145961 of which 2191 patients had died of the illness. COVID-19 has claimed no life from the region in the last six days.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 116 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 109283 of which 107631 have so far recovered while 967 have died of the illness. On Sunday, the number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital got to 685 after the addition of 85 active cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 36 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 36,678 of which 35,290 patients have so far recovered while 1224 have died of coronavirus illness.

The number of active cases from the district has doubled in the last one week as it was recorded as 164 on Sunday of which 13 were hospitalized while 151 were in isolation at their homes.