8 million US masks arrive in Karachi: commissioner

LAHORE: Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman has said ‘Lahore Wear Mask Campaign’ has entered a big phase.

He said 10 containers of masks donated by an American private clothing firm have docked at Karachi port. He said about 8 million washable masks in 10 containers of the first consignment have reached Pakistan.

He said Assistant Commissioner Usman Jalis received the first batch of masks in Karachi. The first consignment of washable masks will leave Karachi for Lahore after clearing, he added. The commissioner a total of 27 containers of masks will have to reach Karachi port in January 2022. He said a US private firm donated 30 million masks worth Rs45 million to Lahore Wear Mask Campaign. He said masks would provide safety against Covid-19 and will be distributed to the citizens of Lahore. He said the number of patients infected with Omicron virus has increased. The commissioner said all the masks would reach homes of the citizens absolutely free of cost. He said Pakistan Post Office would deliver masks from door to door and a comprehensive strategy has been developed in this regard.