Efforts made to reduce severity of situation in Murree: Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar on Sunday said that during the severe weather conditions in Murree Rescue 1122, Police local administration, PDMA National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Army made coordinated efforts to reduce the severity of the situation.

In a statement regarding the Murree rescue operation issued here he said that in light of the directives by the Prime Minister Imran Khan investigations would be completed in all aspects and the government would devise a better system by identifying the existing systemic flaws from this tragedy.

Hasaan Khawar said that the government was very grateful to the locals for taking care of the people trapped in the snow and for supporting the administration in their evacuation operation. He further said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved administrative measures to facilitate tourists and to avoid such an unfortunate situation in future. These measures include construction of link roads, appointment of senior administrative officers, prevention of illegal constructions and encroachments construction of parking plazas and establishment of new police stations, he added.