Rains affect power supply in south Punjab

MULTAN: Power supply in south Punjab areas was affected due to continuous rains since Thursday night.
According to a Mepco spokesperson, 80 feeders tripped in 13 districts of south Punjab under. The rain also affected power supply in Multan, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan districts.
Mepco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Mehrullah Yar Bharwana issued instructions to the operational officers to restore power and inspected the power restoration activities at the Power Distribution Centre at Mepco Headquarters.
The power supply to the affected areas was fully restored by evening. The Mepco CEO instructed the operational officers to restore power in the affected areas. He also directed the line staff to use T&P and adhere to safety measures.
Meanwhile, Mepco teams caught 68 consumers stealing electricity and imposed Rs 1194,000 fine on them over stealing 69,760 units of electricity. In DG Khan Circle 10 power thieves were fined Rs 101,331 and two cases were registered against them. In Muzaffargarh circle 21 power thieves were fined Rs 283,000. In Vehari circle eight power thieves were fined Rs 248,815, in Bahawalpur Circle one accused was fined Rs 9,500. In Sahiwal eight power pilferers were fined Rs 158,943 and one case was registered. In Rahimyar Khan ten users were fined Rs 187,800. In Bahawalnagar circle 3 power thieves were fined Rs 42,000.
