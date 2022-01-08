Karim aims to put up better show at Winter Olympics this time

KARACHI: Having vigorously trained and competed in Italy, Lebanon and Turkey last year, Pakistan’s experienced skier Mohammad Karim has set his eyes on a better show during the Winter Olympics which will begin in Beijing from February 4.

“Yes, I have been in top shape and will put in my best,” Karim told ‘The News’ from his scenic hometown Naltar, Gilgit Baltistan, in an interview.

This will be the third time in a row that Karim will feature in the Winter Olympics. He participated in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games.

“I have trained in Italy since November last and returned a few days ago. The previous year’s events in Turkey and Lebanon went well. Alpine is a sort of sport in which training and competitions go side by side. If you train for two weeks then you will feature in races for a few days and so on,” Karim said.

“I am now in Naltar and am very lucky that snow returned the other day. I will have vigorous training sessions. I am on the slope at 7am. The slope is opened at 8 am. I train until noon. I get a 30-minute break and then resume training which lasts till 2pm. And rest and maintaining skis follow. It’s tough work,” Karim said.

Asked if he felt more confident now that he is going to feature in the major event for the third time, Karim said, “Look, alpine skiing is a sort of discipline which is learnt slowly and gradually. If you want to be successful you need time and patience.”

Karim, who will run in slalom and giant slalom in Beijing and has been trained by a coach from Greece, said this time Pakistan was expecting a substantial contingent but Covid issues obstructed qualification of some of the promising skiers in cross country.

“Three of our cross country athletes were expected to qualify for the Winter Games but due to Covid they could not get the target races as resorts were closed. They had done well in two or three races,” Karim said.

“The boys included my nephew. Now I am the only athlete going to Winter Olympics,” he said.

Scholarship from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), assistance from Ski Federation of Pakistan (SFP) and Karim’s own job in the PAF helped him in reaching this level.

The IOC awarded scholarships to the skier for 2018 Winter Games and now for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Karim said skiing has got much tougher now as slopes are larger. He said that last year went well in Italy as he featured in the World Cup races which boosted his confidence manifold. “I have also got 30 to 40 percent more points,” said Karim, who is coached by his brother Sher Afzal, who also serves in PAF.

“Five years ago this sport was not that widespread. Now besides Naltar, youth is coming to adopt it from Chitral, Hunza and other areas. It has now turned into a much more competitive sport,” Karim said.

Switzerland-based Pakistani skier Mia Nuriah Freudweiler had also qualified for the Winter Olympics but she has withdrawn due to injury, a source told ‘The News’.

She has the experience of playing in the Winter Youth Games.

Karim said that in the preparation period he needs top diet. “It’s totally leg work. The upper body is not used that much. You need top diet, including a lot of protein. I also do cycling as it makes your legs stronger,” said Karim, who made his Winter Games debut in 2014 in Sochi.

He, along with his nephew Syed Human, appeared for the second time in 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Pakistan made their Winter Olympics debut in 2010 in Vancouver, Canada, when Mohammad Abbas competed in the giant slalom.