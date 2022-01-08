Rain disrupts routine life in twin cities

Rawalpindi : The rain has disturbed routine life here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. No doubt, rain turned weather pleasant and chiller but there was no attraction for a daily wager who turned back home without work here on Friday.

The Jamia Masjid Road was jam packed with daily wagers they were in long queues to get food free of cost.

Senior Meteorologist Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that rain would remain continued till Saturday (today).

There was low presence of staff here in all government and private offices in Rawalpindi and Islamabad because of rain. Majority of passengers preferred to travel through Metro Bus Service in rain.

Several motors developed major faults while motorcyclists also faced difficult situation during rain.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Haroon Kamal Hashmi and Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood were continuously visiting and monitoring the situation along Nullah Leh.

WASA Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that water sucking vehicles were present everywhere to remove rainwater from roads and streets. The rescue teams are also present in the areas of Airport Road, Committee Chowk underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Javed Colony, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road and Murree Road to control the situation, he claimed.

Even at Jhelum Road, Mall Road, Adiala Road, Jamia Masjid Road near Qadeemi Imambargah, Airport Road, City Saddar Road near Gawalmandi and Benazir Bhutto Road areas several public transport vehicles developed faults in the middle of the road causing heavy traffic jams during rain. The residents of low-lying areas also faced difficulties in their routine life because of rain.

Families were gathered around coffee shops, samosa shops, fish shops and chicken soup shops during rain. They were also enjoying pleasant weather with Gajjar Halwa and green tea.