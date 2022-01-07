Mountaineer Hassan Jan making steady recovery at JPMC

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, renowned mountaineer Hassan Jan Hushe is being provided with medical treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) as an inpatient for his kidney and leg infection problems.

Hassan Jan was hospitalised on January 1, and the CM later directed JPMC Executive Director Shahid Rasool to provide proper treatment to the national hero under his personal supervision. “He is a national asset and must be looked after properly.”

The CM sent a bouquet of flowers to Hassan Jan with best wishes and prayers for his early recovery. The JPMC head told Shah that Hassan Jan had been kept in the ward just to monitor his health, and that he would be discharged within the next two days. The mountaineer has surmounted K-2 and Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak.