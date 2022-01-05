Quaid-e-Azam’s statue to be erected in London: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar along with British House of Lords Member Daniel Hanan has announced erecting a statue of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in London on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Tuesday, Sarwar said all expenses to erect the statue will be borne by UK-based Dr Nasir Awan and the local business community. Daniel Hanan assured support for Pakistan-UK trade and eradication of terrorism. Sarwar said he is grateful to the United Kingdom for its support for the extension in the GSP plus status for Pakistan.

Daniel Hanan said there is no doubt that strong ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom are essential for both the countries. “We have decided to promote trade between the two countries for which business delegations will be exchanged,” he said.

Sarwar said the statues of Gandhi and other important personalities have been erected in Britain and now “we have decided that a statue of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah will be erected at some important location in London”. Hannan assured that the British House of Lords will soon give a formal approval for the installation of the statue. He assured full support for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and the eradication of poverty and unemployment. He said: “This is my first visit to Pakistan and I would like to thank Sarwar for inviting me. 2022 is a very important year as Pakistan will celebrate its 75th anniversary. This is why we have decided to get the House of Lords’ formal approval to erect the statue of Jinnah in London. We have already given support to Pakistan for the extension of GSP Plus status and will continue to do so in the future. The bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UK will strengthen further.”

Dr Nasir Awan said overseas Pakistanis have been playing their role for the success of the country's economy and will continue to do so for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. “We will not hesitate from any sacrifice for the prosperity of Pakistan,” he said.