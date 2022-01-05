 
Wednesday January 05, 2022
Peshawar

DPO Swabi holds open court

By APP
January 05, 2022

PESHAWAR: District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Shoaib held an open court at his office on Tuesday and issued directives for addressing complaints of residents on the spot.

DPO listened to the problems and marked a number of complaints for redressal to the authorities concerned.

