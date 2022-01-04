Two books launched at Gymkhana Club Khairpur

SUKKUR: Two books ‘Exiled Memories’ and ‘Nind Pari’, authored by renowned poet Ayaz Gul and published by Popat Publishing House, Khairpur, were launched at the Gymkhana Club Khairpur.
The ‘Exiled Memories’ is the English translation of Gul’s Sindhi poetry. The author has dedicated new books to the people of Sindh. Speaking on the occasion, Author Ayaz Gul said that there was no competition for poetry and said that it was a journey of love, a form of which had come up in the form of those two books.
Islamabad: In continuation of the modernisation of Federal Investigation Agency , Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, director...
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review timeliness compliance on distribution of...
PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has directed the office-bearers of the districts where the second round of...
TIMERGARA: The residents on Monday staged a protest against the district administration for its ‘failure’ to...
PARIS: Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in...
Comments