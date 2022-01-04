Geo TV will air telefilm ‘Ruposh’ on 7th

KARACHI: A telefilm “Ruposh” under the banner of “Seventh Sky Entertainment” will be shown on January 7 (Friday) at 8pm on country’s number one entertainment channel Geo TV.

According to details, for the New Year 2022, Geo TV has made for its viewers a very beautiful, romantic and musical special telefilm titled “Ruposh” which is currently attracting the attention of the viewers. The telefilm is penned by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Ali Faizan. On the other hand, Wajiha Farooqi’s poetry and vocals have captivated the the audience through her song “Ruposh” from the very beginning. The magical rhythm of the song is reflection of the efforts of Wajiha Farooqi. Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are the producers of this film.