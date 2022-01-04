Without water

Balochistan plays a vital role in the country’s economy. It is the largest province in terms of area and is full of a number of mineral resources and precious metals. However, residents are currently facing an acute water crisis due to lack of dams and a mismanagement of water resources.
Given that a number of fruits and vegetables, such as apples, apricots, dates, onions and tomatoes, are cultivated in the province, it contributes significantly the economy on this front too. However, the output of these crops is often reduced due to a shortage of water. The government should utilise all available funds to build as many dams and barrages as required across the province. This will not only help people and boost the agriculture sector but will also enhance the water-storage capacity of the province.
Bismillah Nazar
Khuzdar
