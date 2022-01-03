Crime rate reduced by 44pc in 2021: police spokesman

LAHORE: A Punjab police spokesperson has said in the last four months of 2021, there was a clear reduction of up to 44pc in crime incidents (crimes against persons and crime against property) and Emergency 15 call record data highlighted a significant decrease in crime graph.

According to the spokesperson, 56,087 incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom were reported in Punjab during September after which the call rate of such crimes started decreasing and 29.479 incidents were reported in December.

In the last four months, the number of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom cases in Punjab decreased by 48pc. In Punjab, 23,162 incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity were reported during September while 14,819 incidents were reported in December. Incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom decreased 44pc in the last four months. Around 13,750 incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom were reported in Lahore in September 2021 while 7,383 incidents were reported in December.