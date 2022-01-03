Timergara hospital opening soon

TIMERGARA: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prisons Malik Shafiullah Khan on Sunday said the Timergara Teaching Hospital would be inaugurated by the end of January.

He was talking to reporters during his visit to the Timergara Press Club to congratulate its newly elected office-bearers.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would inaugurate the Timergara Teaching Hospital to provide better healthcare facilities to the people of Lower Dir district.

He further said that classes would soon start at the Timergara Medical College as per directives of the chief minister.

Lauding the services of the journalist community, Malik Shafiullah maintained that despite meagre resources and lack of facilities the local journalists played a key role in the restoration of peace to the area.

“Journalists are the ears and eyes of the society. They help bring reforms in the society through positive criticism,” he said.