Police performance report claims ‘considerable drop’ in crime rate

Karachi has seen a “considerable decrease” in its crime rate over the years, with the city falling to the 106th spot in the latest World Crime Index rankings, stated the performance report issued by the Karachi police on Saturday.

The city had ranked 26 in 2016, but it gradually slid down the index over the years, falling to the 47th spot in 2017, the 50th spot in 2018, the 61st spot in 2019, the 88th spot in 2020 and, finally, the 106th spot in 2021.

The Karachi police issued its performance report for the year 2021, in which it shared the numbers of suspects they arrested and killed during shootouts, the number of raids they carried out and the recoveries they made during last year.

The report said that 988 suspects were arrested and 46 others were gunned down during actions taken by the police and the shootouts they engaged in across the city last year.

Police officials also seized 6,088 weapons of different calibres during different raids. But the police force also lost 13 of their men in the line of duty, while 56 others suffered injuries.

The report said that 10,780 drug peddlers were arrested, while 69 drug dealers associated with interprovincial gangs of drug peddlers were also caught, while 71.866 tonnes of hashish, 90 kilogrammes of heroin, 110kg of crystal meth and 46kg of opium were seized.

In other recoveries, according to the report, 19.775 tonnes of Gutka and Mawa, 75,545 packets, 110,317 mini-packets, 44,480 sachets and 9.579 tonnes of betel nuts were seized. Moreover, 1,731 of the arrested suspects were punished by the courts.

According to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell’s performance report, 4,271 members of 195 gangs of vehicle lifters were arrested, while 277 four-wheelers and 3,563 two-wheelers were recovered.

The Special Investigation Unit arrested 704 suspects for their alleged involvement in bank robberies and other crimes. The Anti-Violent Crime Unit arrested 200 suspects, including 81 kidnappers. Three abductors were killed during an encounter, while 51 victims were rescued.

Traffic police

The Karachi traffic police fined 3,725,778 people for violating the traffic rules. The female motorbike squad and the bicycle traffic wardens have also been included in the traffic police.

Police helpline 15

The police emergency service was improved in 2021, with the time it took to reach the complainant’s location being seven to eight minutes. The Madadgar police arrested 701 suspects, and recovered 153 weapons, 188 cars and motorbikes, six rickshaws, and mobile phones and other valuables.