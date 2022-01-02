Pakistan exports to Canada up 32pc

ISLAMABAD: Consul General of Pakistan in Canada Abdul Hameed on Saturday said that due to Pakistan’s strong bilateral and political relations with Canada, a healthy 32 percent exports growth to Canada was witnessed in the first nine months of the last year.
He was addressing an online public forum-cum-katchehry arranged by Pakistan High Commission in Canada.
Pakistan s chargé d''affaires in Canada Shahbaz Malik, Consul General of Pakistan Vancouver Janbaz Khan and Consul General of Montreal Ishtiak Ahmed Akil also addressed the online forum, a press release of the High Commission said.
Abdul Hameed assured Pakistani expatriates in Canada and North America of full cooperation and assistance in prompt provision of consular services.
He also highlighted the diplomatic, political, educational and commercial engagements and exchanges between Pakistan and Canada which culminated in recent visit by deputy foreign minister of Canada to Pakistan to attend the 4th round of bilateral talks between both the countries.
