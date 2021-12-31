Celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties

Islamabad : To celebrate 70 years of the establishment of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations, the All Pakistan China Friendship Association, in partnership with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China held a well-attended online award ceremony for the participating students and winners of a painting competition on the topic, “CPEC and Pakistan-China Friendship.”

This creative competition provided an opportunity to students from participating schools to demonstrate the many facets of Pakistan-China friendship as visualised by them.

Minister, Chinese Embassy, Madame Pang Chunx­ue congratulated the young Pakistanis on the vivid illustrations of the friendship between Pakistan and China, adding that these colourful paintings are indeed a wonderful addition to the celebration of the 70 years of Sino-Pak diplomatic relations. “More cultural exchange and cooperation will bring this friendship to new heights,” she said, adding that CPEC is playing a significant role in promoting people-to-people activity and is reflective of high-quality growth of the BRI. CPEC has achieved success and made a tremendous contribution to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and regional connectivity with the joint efforts of both countries.

President APCFA, Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani said the commemorative art expressions have rekindled the hearts of the Pakistani youth to take the Pakistan - China friendship to greater heights. The CPEC, he said, is the reflection of the mutual trust and confidence both countries have for each other.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Mubashar Tauqir Shah said that CPEC is a manifestation of the trusted friendship between Pakistan and China and a vote of confidence for Pakistan. It is a game-changer and both countries are witnessing the socio-economic benefits it is achieving for Pakistan.

Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi said that this event is a wonderful ending to the celebrations to mark the 70th Anniversary of Pak-China ties. She congratulated the youth on their interpretations of CPEC because as its flagship project, it is the buckle of the Belt and Road initiative and crucial to the socio-economic development of this region and beyond. Pakistani students showcased the all-weather friendship between the two countries in a colorful display of paintings, expressing their love for China with tributes to the everlasting friendship of the two countries. In conclusion, General Secretary APCFA, Farwa Zafar, said it’s important to promote collaboration with exchange programs and welcome Chinese students to Pakistan.