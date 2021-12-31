Ababeel Squad members living in Police Lines mosque

PESHAWAR: A number of members of the Ababeel Squad are residing in the upper portion of the main mosque at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines after finding no place to live in barracks.

The special squad was set up recently to curb the increasing street crimes.

The police officials have come under criticism for setting up the Ababeel Squad in haste and not providing them the required facilities including decent accommodation.

Some barracks at the lines were vacated for them so they could stay there. “Many of the cops could not get anyplace and have no option but to live in the upper portion of the mosque,” said an official.

The spokesman for the Peshawar Police said all the arrangements have been made for them. He said the barracks have been got vacated for them where they are staying. “Hardly 23 cops are in the mosque for whom [accomodation] arrangements are being made,” said the spokesman.