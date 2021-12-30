All political parties seek establishment’s blessings: Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that every party earnestly desires the establishment to patronise them, while the establishment is standing by the elected administration.

Talking to the media persons, Sheikh Rashid said "nothing is going to happen" and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not only complete its tenure but would come to power again.

"We will contest the next elections with full vigour under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

Sh Rashid said the government would succeed in providing relief to the people in the next year. "I hope that Imran Khan will bring inflation to an end in the fifth year of his tenure," he said, adding that regardless of whether the mini budget is presented on the 12th or 15th, it's "it will not be a doomsday". Instead, the mini budget is Imran Khan's effort to eradicate poverty, he claimed.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that Nawaz Sharif's arrival to Pakistan has been hyped for no reason. It does not make any difference whether he comes or not. Replying to a question about the PDM long march on March 23, the minister said that everybody knows that on March 23, a parade is held in Islamabad and before that the roads need to be closed.

Against this backdrop, Rashid said that he had asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement to come to the federal capital on March 30 and added no one would be allowed to take the law into hands, and if they did, the law would take its course.

He said that the Mother and Child Hospital Rawalpindi costing Rs 6 billion, Nullah Leh and Ring Road projects would be completed before the end of PTI government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Mother and Child Hospital on February 28, 2022.

The Minister said that 90 per cent of work on the hospital had been completed. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan said that the 400-bed hospital would be the first state-of-the-art facility of its kind in the country which would have modern health care facilities under one roof. The hospital was being constructed on 200 kanals land and huge amount had been spent on the project, he added.All-out efforts were being made to complete the project as soon as possible to provide best health care facilities to the residents of the area, he said.

It would be a gift of the government for not only the residents of this area but also for all the areas of Rawalpindi city. He appreciated efforts of Sheikh Rashid who was eager to make the hospital functional within shortest possible time frame

Sheikh Rashid further said the Provincial Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved the Leh Expressway project, on which work would be started soon. The National Economic Council (ECNEC) had also approved the project, he added. The interior minister said that the residents at both sides of Leh Expressway would be allowed to construct plazas, commercial buildings.