Kuwait swears in fourth government in two years

Kuwait City: A new Kuwaiti government was sworn in on Wednesday, the oil-rich Gulf emirate’s fourth in two years, after the last one resigned in November amid political deadlock.
Kuwait has been shaken by disputes between elected lawmakers and successive governments dominated by the ruling Al-Sabah family for more than a decade, with parliaments and cabinets dissolved several times.
The last government called it quits in November in the face of a standoff with parliament over reforms. The cabinet was sworn in before the crown prince, the official KUNA news agency reported.
