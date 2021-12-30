Resolution against gas outage tabled in Assembly

LAHORE : A PMLN MPA tabled a resolution, expressing concern over unannounced loadshedding of gas, in the Punjab Assembly here on Thursday. “Gas outage is going on unannounced across the country, including Punjab,” she said in the resolution, adding that due to this unannounced loadshedding, citizens were forced to buy expensive LPG, wood and coal. The resolution called for end of unannounced gas loadshedding. She demanded the govt ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers so that they can cook food.