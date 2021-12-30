Welcome move

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Baber Awan tabled a resolution on December 24 for holding a debate on the Sialkot incident in which a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumar, was lynched by a mob over allegations of blasphemy. Such incidents damage the image of our country and inevitably impact the economy. Taking concrete steps to prevent them is the only way to lead the country to peace and prosperity. The adviser also urged the opposition parties and the treasury to work together to bring an end to such episodes.

This resolution to work on ending violence and extremism is admirable. It is hoped that the government and the people will work together to end the brutality that is taking hold in the country.

Ali Sher Gurginari

Hub