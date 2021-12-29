Two cops injured in Charsadda firing

CHARSADDA: Two policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were injured in a firing incident in the limits of Prang Police Station in the Charsadda district here on Tuesday.
Police sources said that robbers snatched motorcycle from a man identified as Mohammad Adil and fled the scene.
They said the man informed cops on a patrol in a van. The cops, the sources said, started chasing the robbers, who opened fire on the policemen.
ASI Javed Khan and constable Farooq Shah sustained injuries in the firing. The accused managed to escape from the spot. The police registered a case and started a search to hunt down the accused.
